Three's 5G Hub is currently FREE for the first three months

If you're considering switching to 5G broadband or want to upgrade your current package, then you might be interested in this deal we've found from Three.

Right now, Three's 5G hub is completely free for the first three months of a 24-month contract (opens in new tab). Following this, the price rises to £20 per month for the remainder of the deal.

As we outlined in our 5G home broadband guide, we think that this offer from Three is the best on the market. This is because not only is it one of the cheapest deals around, but it also offers average download speeds of 150Mbps and has completely unlimited data. Plus, you also receive a 30-day money back guarantee and free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm.

Thanks to the average speeds you receive with this deal, Three says that your downloads will be 'near instant'. Ultimately, this means this deal is a great option for busy families that live in large households that can receive reliable 5G connections. In this scenario, multiple family members will have no problem downloading in UHD or streaming in 4K simultaneously.

As this is a 5G home broadband deal, there's no requirement for your home to have a landline. Plus, there's also no need for an engineer to visit your home. This means you can get online the very next day. When your new hub arrives, all you'll need to do is add a SIM card.

However, although there are a lot of benefits to this 5G home broadband deal from Three, we recommend that you do a little bit of research before you buy to make sure it's right for you.

Firstly, you'll need to make sure your home is eligible to receive the deal - this is something you can check directly with Three on their website. Following this, you should do your research on 5G home broadband and make sure one of these solutions is right for you.

If you decide 5G broadband doesn't meet your needs or this package is unavailable in your area, head over to our top broadband deals page.

OUR THREE 5G BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Three 5G Hub | 150Mbps download speeds | FREE for three months, then £20 per month | Unlimited data | 24-month contract (opens in new tab)

Right now you can get Three's 5G home broadband deal completely free for the first three months of a 24-month contract. After this, the price rises to £20 per month. This makes this deal one of the cheapest available on the market today. If you purchase this deal, you'll receive average download speeds of 150Mbps and you'll also enjoy completely unlimited downloads. This means that multiple family members can happily stream, download and watch films in UHD simultaneously without interruption. On top of this, you'll also receive free next working-day delivery if you order before 8pm as well as a 30-day money back guarantee.

Why choose Three for 5G home broadband?

We think that Three provides some of the best 5G home broadband deals on the market today. This is because the provider offers cheap contracts, quick download speeds and truly unlimited data. Added to this, the company is quickly gaining a reputation for providing excellent customer service and it is now home to one of the best and most reliable 5G networks in the UK.

Not only does Three provide some of the fastest download speeds around and never caps your data, but the provider also offers a number of flexible contracts. If you don't like the fact that you need to make a two-year commitment with this deal, try taking a look at Three's 30-day contracts. However, you'll just need to be aware that these are more expensive.

Is a 5G home broadband solution right for me?

At this stage you may find yourself asking what a 5G home broadband deal actually is, or how these offers differ from traditional fixed-line connections.

Well, the truth is that 5G home broadband solutions are very different to the traditional fixed-line connections you receive with the majority of broadband deals on the market today.

Although both connection types allow you to receive ultrafast broadband speeds, fixed-line connections use landlines and fibre-optic cables while 5G broadband deals instead harness the power of mobile data. This means that there's no need for an engineer to visit your home.

Overall, 5G home broadband solutions are now widely considered to be a viable alternative to fixed-line connections. However, although there are a number of benefits associated with these deals, there are downsides you should be aware of. For example, 5G connections still aren't widely available and coverage remains limited outside towns and cities. That said, coverage is improving rapidly.

If you want to check whether 5G broadband is right for you, then we recommend that you check coverage in your area. If 5G is available where you are, then read our guide to 5G home broadband solutions and make sure you understand the positives and negatives associated with these options.

Think the solution is right for you and your family? Compare the speeds you can expect to receive with 5G to those offered by traditional fixed-line connections. Then, you'll know which solution can offer you the fastest speeds at the best price.

