Three lets you use your phone for free in 11 new destinations with Feel At Home

Roaming charges across Europe may have been dropped across all networks, but if you're with Three you'll get a bunch of added destinations where you can continue using your monthly allowances without any extra cost.

Now Three has brought 11 new countries to its Feel At Home service including Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica.

The other countries joining the service from today include El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, Vietnam and Mayotte.

Time for a holiday

That now brings the full number of locations where you can use your phone at no extra cost to 71 different countries around the world.

All of Europe is included but being on Three means you can also use your phone in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and many others.

If you're signing up to Three for the first time it's worth noting you'll need to be on an Advanced Plan from the network to be given access to its full Feel At Home service.