Thor: Love and Thunder set photo reveals Star-Lord and Thor's new costume designs

Thor: Love and Thunder began filming last week, and now set photos are telling us a little more about the film. Chris Pratt – also known as Star-Lord in the MCU – reportedly joined the cast back in November, and this new photo shows off his and Chris Hemsworth's new costumes in the movie.

They also seem to reveal that Thor has got back in shape, after putting on beer weight at the start of Avengers: Endgame following his execution of Thanos. You might remember that Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the last Avengers movie.

Check out the image below:

Thor and Star-Lord on the set of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER! pic.twitter.com/Ji51kRisAnFebruary 1, 2021

Some fans have noted that Thor's slightly over-the-top jacket resembles the Thunderstrike Marvel character – who once took on the role of Lady Thor after merging with the God of Thunder. Comic books, eh?

Little is known about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, except that it'll see Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster and taking on the title of Thor. Former Batman actor Christian Bale, meanwhile, will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Other cast members include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, while the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy ensemble is expected to return, too.

WandaVision's Kat Dennings won't be returning for the fourth Thor movie, according to a new IGN interview.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on May 6, 2022.

How Thor got his groove back

Director Taika Waititi appears to be taking a lot of influence from writer Jason Aaron's Thor comic book run for this fourth movie. Those comics are where Jane Foster's Thor and Gorr the God Butcher debuted – and they're credited with breathing new life into the Thor mythos. Waititi even name-checked Aaron when announcing Portman's role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As ever with Marvel movies, though, we'd expect only elements of the comics to spill over onto the screen – Marvel tends to use them as touchstones for the stories, rather than directly adapting the comics.