This world’s lightest 17-inch laptop costs much less than you'd think

The LG Gram 17Z90N is the world's lightest (and probably thinnest) laptop with a 17-inch display and it is on sale at Amazon at its cheapest price at just over £1,000. he deal is exclusive for Amazon Prime members and expires in less than two days.

This laptop "can't actually be real" - that’s what TechRadar’s Bill Thomas quipped when he reviewed the LG Gram 17Z90N earlier this year.

Amazon has it on a special as part of its Amazon Prime Day offers with a 23% saving (more than £300 off) with its price falling to a mere £1,047.99, its lowest to date.

At 1.35kg, it is actually lighter than some 14-inch laptops despite offering a display that’s almost twice the size. Speaking of that screen, it is a WQXGA (2560x1600) 16:10 IPS non-touch display which means that it offers a “squarer” rectangular view (i.e you see more vertically). At its heart, it is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics which should be powerful enough for most tasks.

Add in 8GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, MIL-STD-810G rating, a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt connectivity, DTS: X Ultra Sound technology and an 80Whr battery that can - LG claims - power the laptop for 18.5 hours and you end up with one of the most exciting notebooks of the past few years.

But there’s more to it that makes it a perfect business laptop . It has a backlit keyboard, a dedicated numeric keypad and you can even upgrade some of its components, the antithesis of some of the newer ultra-thin-and-light laptops we’ve seen lately.

One sore point noted in the review are the speakers. The LG Gram 17 speakers are emblematic of everything wrong with laptop speakers. They fire down at your table, have absolutely no bass and don't get very loud. You're going to need some headphones if you pick up this laptop.

