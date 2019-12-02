This Samsung Cyber Monday monitor deal gets you a 4K gaming screen for cheap

If you're on the market for a great 4K gaming monitor, you've likely noticed that they're all at least a little expensive. However, we've just spotted a 4K TN gaming monitor from Samsung that was already a good deal, but it's been Cyber Mon-deified.

Right now, you can get the Samsung LU28E570DS/ZA for just $249, a $100 Cyber Monday deal. For a 4K monitor with a lighting fast 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync technology, this is an awesome offer.

Samsung UE570 4K Gaming Monitor: $349 $249 at Amazon

This gaming monitor may be limited to 60Hz, but its 4K resolution and lightning-fast 1ms response time more than make up for it. If you're looking to game in 4K, but spent all your money on a graphics card, this might be the monitor for you, especially with this Cyber Monday deal. View Deal

Now, because this has a TN panel there are a couple of downsides you should be aware of before you go all-in. Color accuracy and viewing angles aren't going to be as good as an IPS or VA panel, as these panels are meant to be affordable and fast. But, with that loss in picture quality, you do get a more responsive monitor, which will cut down on input lag considerably, which is great for PC gaming.

And, AMD FreeSync tech is awesome for a 4K panel for this. The monitor may be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, but if you have a graphics card that can't hit 60 fps at 4K in every game, FreeSync will help keep your gameplay nice and smooth – as long as you have an AMD graphics card.