This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle packs Crash Team Racing and saves $20

The new Nintendo Switch Lite - and this deal bundles in the revived Crash Team Racing to save you $20 off the combined price. (Not in the US? Check below for deals in other regions.)

The Switch Lite packs in the same sweet on-the-go action at a lower price than the original console. While it can’t link up with a dock for big TV action, its smaller form factor is a lot more convenient to tote around.

And Crash Team Racing is, well, Crash Team Racing - a remake of the classic PS1 game that featured the titular Crash and his misfit friends racing against enemies and featuring Spyro as a guest character.

Pick up this bundle to get both a Nintendo Switch Lite and the remade Crash Team Racing for $20 off the combined price of both, giving your new console owner a great start to their Switch adventures.View Deal

It's a great beginning game to bundle with the console at a price to save any late holiday shoppers.

And if you're not in the US, scroll below for Nintendo Switch Lite deals in your region.