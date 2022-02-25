This new cheap phone has a giant screen, 108MP main camera and massive battery

Audio player loading…

In recent years we’ve been endlessly impressed by how much tech companies have managed to pack into the best cheap phones, and the new Blu G91 Max is a prime example of that.

This phone has a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2460 LCD screen, a 5,000mAh battery (with 18W charging and 10W wireless charging), and a quad-lens camera, with a 108MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP macro one, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Admittedly, only the first of those cameras will probably be much good, and the refresh rate is a standard 60Hz, but still, the size and resolution of the screen, the size of the battery (coupled with a promise of up to three days of life), and the megapixel count of that snapper, are all fairly impressive.

The Blu G91 Max also has some other decent specs, such as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for fans of wired audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In other areas it’s more ordinary, with a 16MP front-facing camera, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and Android 11 on board. There’s also no 5G here, but you can’t have everything for $249.99 (around £185 / AU$345), which is all Blu is charging for this.

We can’t speak to how good the Blu G91 Max is in practice, but those specs for that price certainly sounds promising. If you like the sound of it, you can pick this phone up now in the US, with no availability in the UK or Australia.

A Moto G8 Power (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: a strong rival for the Moto G Power

Our current pick for the best phone under $300 is the Moto G Power, a handset which had the same launch price as the Blu G91 Max. So how do they compare?

Well, the Moto G Power has the same battery size, but in most other areas it loses, at least on paper. Its Snapdragon 665 chipset is slightly weaker, and paired here with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its screen is a similar resolution but smaller at 6.4 inches, and it has a triple-lens camera, with a 16MP main one, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro snapper.

Of course, this phone is also older than the Blu G91 Max, so it’s not so surprising that it’s found a rival here.