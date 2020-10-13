This is the cheapest laptop deal right now

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 - $119.99 from BestBuy

Save $110 (almost 50%) on this smart-looking 14-inch Lenovo laptop at BestBuy. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage, making it a solid option for schools and businesses alike.View Deal

Meet the incredibly good looking Lenovo IdeaPad 1 , otherwise known as the 81VS009GUS. It's one of the cheapest laptops we’ve ever come across and certainly not the worst performing notebook in its category either.

Coinciding with Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy has slashed the price of this device from $230 to just under $120 - that’s almost 50% off. And you even get a free 6-month subscription to Trend Micro antivirus security software, worth $29.99.

The notebook is basic, but will make a solid choice for most students and professionals. It has a 14-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC memory and is powered by an AMD A6-9220e a dual-core processor that's a bit more powerful than the Intel Atom x5-Z8350 found in a lot of entry level laptops.

It should be sufficient for most mundane, office-based tasks but is largely unsuitable for gaming, although the Radeon R4 GPU should be good enough to power retro titles.

Given its price, we were surprised to hear it has a battery life of eight hours thanks to its 45WHr battery. Connectivity and expansion options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two USB ports, a microSD card slot, one HDMI connector and an audio jack.

Just don’t expect any niceties like a Type-C connector, touchscreen display, backlit keyboard or an SSD.

