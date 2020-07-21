This is the cheapest 1TB SSD right now

Goldenfir 1TB SSD - $78.69/£64.69/AU$114.48 from AliExpress
This 1TB SSD from Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir is the cheapest we've seen for quite some time. It's currently available for 25% off, working out at only $0.79 per GB, so grab it while you can.View Deal
The race for the cheapest SSD is well and truly on, and a newcomer has snatched the crown; Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir currently has the most affordable 1TB SSD we've seen in a long, long time.
The drive is available at AliExpress for just $78.69 (£64.69/AU$114.48), down from a suggested retail price of $104.99, which makes for a saving of 25%. That's a mere $0.79 per GB and far cheaper than at Amazon or Newegg.
Like most drives within this price bracket, this SSD is likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch model that uses 3D NAND Flash memory with SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function (although there's a tiny chance that it is a QLC variety).
The drive has a rated speed of 550MBps and 500MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and supports both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.
It also comes with a healthy three-year warranty, but it's unclear whether any additional accessories are included with the drive.
Bear in mind
- If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to find a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.