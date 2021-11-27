This 4TB Sabrent SSD is cheaper than ever, but you still won't be able to afford it

One of the world’s fastest and most capacious SSDs is available right now at a whopping 25% discount as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales, but you probably still won’t be able to afford it.
The 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD can currently be purchased for $749.99, which is eye-wateringly expensive, but down significantly on the original $999.99 asking price.
If money is no object and you’re after the best performance and most storage space you can get from a single SSD, this is the Cyber Monday deal for you.
Not in the US? Scroll down for SSD deals available in your region.
Today’s best Cyber Monday SSD deal
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB SSD -
$999.99 $749.99 from Amazon
Save $250 - Simply one of the best M.2 drives on the market is currently available at a massive discount. It's seriously tempting...
Short of getting your hands on a new graphics card (which is much easier said than done at the moment), picking up a shiny new SSD is pretty much the best way to upgrade your gaming PC.
There’s no denying the quality of this market-leading SSD from Sabrent. Slotted into a motherboard with PCIe 4.0 support, the Rocket 4 Plus achieves blazing sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/second and write speeds of up to 6,600MB/s.
It doesn’t take the title of world’s fastest SSD, an honor currently held by Adata’s XPG GAMMIX S70, but it’s not far off at all. And the Sabrent drive is obviously far faster than a traditional hard disk drive or SATA SSD, and consumes much less energy too.
Of course, the 4TB Rocket 4 Plus will be way out of budget for most people - this writer most definitely included. A more economical way of doing things, then, would be to compromise on capacity (the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus currently costs $159.99 at Amazon) or opt for a slightly less performant drive (like the Sabrent Rocket Q4).
More SSD deals
If you’re after a new storage drive that’s equally pacey, but won’t break the bank, check out these alternative SSD deals available in your region:
More Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 40% off video doorbells, TVs, tools and toys for Cyber Monday
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
- Walmart: big discounts on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs