There's a chance the Samsung Galaxy Watch could run Google's Wear OS

There a chance that the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch could run Google's newly renamed Android Wear software, now known as Wear OS.

Samsung is said to be readying the new Google-powered smartwatch for the second half of 2018, according to known Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

It's a surprise move (and one we can't verify yet) considering Samsung would be ditching its own Tizen OS that's been a part of the Samsung Gear S3 and Gear S2.

But Google is retooling its smartwatch software with Wear OS and likely needs key hardware partners onboard. A mainstream brand like Samsung would help.

We haven't seen Samsung rely on Google's smartwatch software since the Samsung Gear Live, which helped launch Google's wearable platform in 2014 – four years ago.

You'll likely have to wait a little while longer to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, however. It's expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 9, or make its first appearance at IFA 2018. Those two launches could be one in the same.

The Note 9 and Galaxy Watch combo could arrive in three months. Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 launched August 23 last year, and IFA 2018 runs from August 31 to September 5.