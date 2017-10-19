The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is now available in "Rosso" red

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium was one of the flashiest phones we've ever tested. Its mirror like finish is unlike any other phone out there and it's about to get even flashier. Starting next week, the Xperia XZ Premium will be available in an opulent red, chicly named ‘Rosso.’

Priced at SAR 2,499 in KSA or AED 2,699 in the UAE (which includes a gift voucher), the vibrant red Xperia XZ Premium can be purchased through select stores.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first phone with a 4K HDR display on a smartphone and the Motion Eye camera offering Super slow motion video recording. The phone is also expected to be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo and get the 3D Creator app found on the Sony Xperia XZ1.