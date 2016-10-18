The Sky Q app has finally made its way to phones

It’s been available on iPad since launch, but today finally sees the Sky Q app make its way to phones.

The app, which allows users to access a full Sky Q service to stream both live and on demand content, is available for both iOS and Android now.

The app’s functionality is broadly similar to the iPad version, although it’s been optimised for a smaller screen.

Streaming in and out of the home

While in the home the app allows you to stream live TV and a selection of on-demand content, but the app can also be used while the viewer is out and about.

Outside of the home the user is able to watch any recordings that they have downloaded to their phone, as well as accessing a suite of on-demand services, that unfortunately continues to omit Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It’s a great addition to the service, which has gone from strength to strength after the addition of 4K content.