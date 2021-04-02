The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is free with a new plan at Verizon until Sunday

Those looking for 5G on a budget have got an incredibly compelling new choice this weekend courtesy of the latest Verizon deals - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - which is currently free at big red with a new unlimited data plan.

This sort of Verizon deal isn't too uncommon - we in fact see it on more 'budget' orientated devices all the time like the iPhone SE and Google Pixel 4a all the time. However, coming in at $699 at full retail price makes the Galaxy S20 FE probably the most expensive device Verizon has ever given away for free with this type of deal. With a superb camera, powerful processor, and 120Hz display, the Galaxy S20 FE might not be the latest Galaxy S21, but it's quite simply a cut above all the other free devices at Verizon right now - not to mention it's fully 5G capable.

Perhaps the closest equivalent to the 5G-equipped Galaxy S20 FE is the Google Pixel 4a 5G - which is going for $5 a month with a new plan right now. That's also a strong choice, but the S20 FE is coming in at $120 cheaper over the duration of a two-year plan, and it also has expandable storage - something the Pixel 4a lacks.

So, you're getting a ton of Android phone for the money here with this particular Verizon deal if you're looking for 5G on a budget. One thing we should add, however, is that this limited-time deal ends Sunday, so definitely don't hesitate if you're interested.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: free with a new unlimited plan at Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a powerful 5G-capable device that could potentially be the best phone Verizon has ever given away for free with a new unlimited plan. While not the latest device, you're still getting a really top-end processor, expandable storage, a 120Hz screen, and even a beefy 4,500mAh battery.

Ends Sunday.View Deal

You can see more options over at our main Verizon deals page if you'd like to check out what other phones are available. Also recommended is our best cell phone deals page, where you'll find the top promotions from other carriers too. You can also see what plans you can bundle with this Galaxy S20 FE deal over at our guide to this month's Verizon wireless plans.