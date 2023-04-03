The RTX 4070’s leaked price tag is a breath of fresh air - I just hope Nvidia delivers

The upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 has seen its pricing leaked, with an apparent MSRP of $599 at launch according to VideoCardz . Although VideoCardz’s sources didn’t specify any pricing details for outside the US, we can assume from previous RTX 4000 GPU prices that it’ll cost somewhere around £599 / AU$999.

The leaks allegedly come from briefings sent out to press and business partners by Nvidia, which aligns believably with the timeframe of the rumored April 13 release date - so while this is a leak and should be taken with a hearty pinch of salt, it’s very probable that the $599 price tag is accurate (although third-party cards from other manufacturers will likely cost a bit more).

That pricing puts it on par with the launch price of the previous-gen RTX 3070 Ti , demonstrating a step up in generational pricing, but I’m not hugely worried about that: the 3070 Ti was a decent GPU that simply didn’t justify its asking price at the time, while the rumored specs of the RTX 4070 indicate that it should comfortably outperform the last-gen card.

(Image credit: Drake, Nvidia)

Opinion: This pricing feels more accessible, and that’s a really good thing

Yes, I know, $599 for a graphics card is still expensive. It’s unlikely that the RTX 4070 will find its way onto our list of the best cheap graphics cards - we’ll probably be waiting until the RTX 4060 or 4050 for that.

But this heralds the return of actual midrange cards for the next generation of GPUs - and it looks like Nvidia is going to take an early lead again, with AMD’s cheapest next-gen GPU still the $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT.

I’ve criticized both Nvidia and AMD in the past for inaccessible pricing on the current generation of graphics cards - nobody should really be paying over a thousand bucks for an RTX 4090 , if you ask me. But $599 for a 4K-capable gaming GPU with DLSS 3 and much more sensible power requirements than the flagship cards? Talk dirty to me, Nvidia.

Considering that the upcoming GPU’s big brother, the RTX 4070 Ti, is already available at $799 / £799 / AU$1,469, this newly-leaked asking price looks reasonable. That card is currently sitting at the top of our best graphics card ranking thanks to its solid price-to-performance ratio, and I’m really hoping that the 4070 can deliver comparable value at a lower price; especially since they have the same base AD-104 GPU, after the ‘unlaunching’ of the 12GB RTX 4080 last year.

Of course, the proof will be in the pudding: the RTX 4070 will absolutely need to deliver on its expected performance in order to prove its worth, but I’m feeling optimistic about it - something I’ve actually not felt about graphics cards in a while. It’s a good sensation.