The Moto G6 phones will reportedly get their Android P update, eventually

Led by the Moto G6, Lenovo-owned Motorola has had a lot of phones to show off this week, and more details are starting to emerge about what we can expect from these handsets further down the line – specifically, the software updates that Motorola is planning.

As Ars Technica spotted, the higher-end Moto G6 phones – the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus – are in line for an update to Android P, whenever the new mobile OS makes an appearance. The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus, however, are seemingly going to have to make to with Android 8.0 Oreo.

To be more specific, Motorola is promising security and software updates for the phones every 60-90 days, so adjust your expectations accordingly. Of course, Motorola's plans could change along the way, but that seems to be the strategy at the moment.

We already know the Moto G6 handsets marry some respectable performance specs with very attractive prices, but knowing that software updates might not be all that timely is another factor to bear in mind before you part with your cash.

Google has spun all its key apps out of Android in recent years, so they're updated separately, but we do know that Android P is going to feature some modern-looking visual tweaks, the all-important support for notched display designs, and better dual-lens camera integrations. Oh, and it'll remember your Bluetooth volumes too.

Android P should roll out to Google's Pixel phones at some point this summer, but it's not clear just how long Moto G6 owners will have to wait until it lands on their devices. If Motorola clarifies the situation, we'll let you know.

