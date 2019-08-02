The iRobot Roomba is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you didn't snag a discounted robot vacuum during Prime Day, then you're in luck. Right now Amazon has the best-selling iRobot Roomba 891 on sale for $379.99. That's a $52 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

The iRobot Roomba 891 features an advanced three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair from your floors. The Roomba will even work harder on concentrated areas of dirt thanks to its patented dirt detect sensors.

The iRobot compatible app allows you to clean and schedule your Roomba from anywhere and get real-time updates on cleaning jobs. The Roomba 891 also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to you can use your voice to clean your floors.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the popular robot vacuum. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Roomba on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

