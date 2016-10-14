The iPhone 4 is about to become obsolete

If you’re still using an iPhone 4 you might want to start being extra careful with it, as from the end of this month Apple will reportedly stop offering repair services or parts for the phone.

That’s according to Macotakara, which adds that the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2010, the third-generation AirPort Extreme and the second-generation Time Capsule will also be abandoned on October 31.

While this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Apple, it makes sense, as the company generally stops supporting products five years after they stop being made.

Exceptions to the rule

The only exceptions are in California and Turkey, where manufacturers are required to keep supporting products for seven years – so if you live in either of those places you should have two years of iPhone 4 support left.

But for the rest of us, the phone’s days are numbered. Still, the iPhone 4 launched all the way back in 2010, so it’s had a good run.

Maybe now’s the time to upgrade to an iPhone 7 , or check out what’s available on the Android side of the fence.