The force is strong - watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, exclusively on OSN

If you’re still hunting for more things to watch while you’re working from home, then ready your lightsabres. Three-time Oscar nominated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to launch exclusively on OSN Movies First on Friday 28th August, and the OSN streaming app on Saturday 29th August.

Featuring an all-star cast including Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the movie – which grossed over $1 billion in the box-office worldwide – will take viewers on an epic journey of an endearing friendship.

If you need even more Star Wars, you can catch up with other hits such as The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story and 3D animated series ‘Star Wars: Resistance’ on the OSN streaming app today – along with the entire Skywalker saga on OSN store.

Rolla Karam, Interim Chief Content Officer at OSN, said: “We’re delighted that the highly anticipated ninth and final instalment in the Skywalker saga, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be joining our new and exclusive content line-up this month. We pride ourselves on showcasing some of the biggest Hollywood film franchises so this will be a fantastic addition to our growing catalogue, and we’re confident that OSN subscribers will be overjoyed to reconnect with some of their favourite Star Wars characters. OSN is committed to bringing world-class entertainment to the region through its strategic partnership with Disney and this latest release on the network truly highlights that.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on OSN Movies First at 22:00 UAE / 21:00 KSA on Friday 28th August and the OSN streaming app on Saturday 29th August.