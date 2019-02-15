The Fitbit Charge 3 gets a $20 price cut at Walmart

As spring is fast approaching, now is a great time to shop for an activity tracker and lucky for you Walmart has the popular Fitbit Charge 3 currently on sale. You can get the newly released Fitbit on sale for $129.95. That's a $20 price cut and the best price we've seen right for the popular activity tracker.



The Charge 3 is the latest release from the Fitbit Charge models and is available in black and granite or a light blue color with rose gold. The swimproof activity tracker does it all; monitors your heart rate 24/7, track calories burned, active steps and even personalized guided breathing based on your heart rate. The Fitbit Charge 3 can also help keep on track with your health and fitness goals by providing a 15+ goal based exercises such as running, swimming, yoga and more. The Charge 3 will also connect to with your phone's GPS to help track your pace and distance during outdoor runs. The activity tracker also takes calls and messages, gets app alerts and offers a 7-day battery life.



The most significant differences between the Fitbit Charge 2 and Charge 3 are the design and a couple of new features with the Charge 3. The Charge 3 has a slightly smaller and lighter wristband and a larger screen than the previous generation. Unlike the Charge 2, the Charge 3 is also swimproof (up to 50M) and features a longer battery life.

