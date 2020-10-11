The Echo Show 5 is cheaper than ever in early Amazon Prime Day sale

While Amazon Prime Day deals are officially still two days away, the retailer has released some fantastic early offers on some of its best-selling devices. Right now, Prime members can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's 50% off and the lowest price we've found for the smart home display.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home display works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to ask questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices. The compact smart display also allows you to make hands-free video calls with friends and family around the world with the Alexa app or compatible Echo devices. If you have privacy concerns, you can turn the microphone and camera off with a press of a button, and the built-in shutter lets you easily cover the camera.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Echo Show 5, and we don't expect the price to drop any further this year. You must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this deal, and if you're not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here so you can shop this deal and other Prime Day offers.

Right now, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

