The best back to school laptop sales: top deals from Apple, Best Buy, Dell and more

The 2020 school year looks a little different already, so many are shopping back to school laptop sales to help them stay ready for wherever they find themselves learning this semester. Despite the challenges the global pandemic has already brought, retailers like Dell, Best Buy, HP, and Amazon are still discounting laptops in preparation for a busy month. That means you'll find laptops on sale for some excellent prices right now, across the full range of brands and models.
Whether you're looking for a cheap Chromebook to get your little one started, or a more powerful laptop for college or high school, we're rounding up all the best back to school laptop sales currently available right here. We've weeded out all the deals that aren't worth your time and brought you the very best laptops for school with the very best discounts.
We're rounding up all of these offers just below, but you can also check out all the best back to school sales on tablets, accessories, clothing, desks, and more right here on TechRadar as well.
The best back to school laptop sales
- Dell: save on XPS, Inspiron and G-Series laptops
- Lenovo: back to school laptop sales on ThinkPads, Yogas, and ThinkBooks
- HP: laptops, printers and accessories discounted
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on tablets and laptops
- Best Buy: deals on a massive range of laptops and more
- Amazon: cheap laptops available with speedy delivery
- B&H Photo: Apple back to school sales live now
Back to school laptop sales under $400
Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook | $189 at Best Buy
This super cheap Asus Chromebook will only cost you $189 at Best Buy right now, making for the perfect backup if you don't know whether you'll need a laptop for the 2020 school year yet. Plus, you can always upgrade the 16GB of storage with a microSD card if you find you need more room.
View Deal
Dell Chromebook 3100 11.6-inch laptop:
$348 $249 at Dell
Sure, it's small - but if you're looking for a super cheap laptop for the new school year this Dell Chromebook offers an excellent $100 price cut. Plus, 4GB RAM will keep you multi-tasking fairly quickly and that 16GB of onboard storage can easily be expanded if you need. View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop:
$429.99 $379.99 at Best Buy
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is available for just $379 at Best Buy right now, and offers up some fantastic specs to boot. There's a 10th generation i3 processor in here, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD at your disposal, offering up both power and flexibility for a great price.
View Deal
HP 15z-ef100 15.6-inch laptop:
$449.99 $389.99 at HP
HP's own back to school laptop sales start off with this $389 15.6-inch computer offering up 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. You're dropping a few specs over the Lenovo IdeaPad above, but if that model is out of stock this is still an excellent deal that also throws in an AMD Radeon GPU.
View Deal
Back to school laptop sales under $600
Dell Inspiron 13 5000 13.3-inch laptop:
$609.99 $499.99 at Dell
The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 is down to just $499 in Dell's back to school laptop sales. There's a 10th gen i3 processor in here with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD as well.
View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 14-inch touchscreen laptop:
$749.99 $529.99 at HP
Save $220 on an HP Pavilion x360 this week, with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD under the hood. If you're not fussed about the Pavilion model though, you'll find similar specs with an upgraded 12GB of RAM on the 15.6-inch HP 15 for just $20 more.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7:
$959 $599 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Back to school laptop sales under $1,000
New Inspiron 5000 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop:
$828.99 $699.99 at Dell
Dell has cut $129 from the price of its new Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 laptop. There's a speedy 3.6GHz 10th generation i5 processor inside with 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM to back it up as well.
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop:
$849.99 $699.99 at Dell
Dell has cut $120 off this entry level Dell XPS 13, which means you can pick it up for just $699 right now. That's an excellent price on a premium machine, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD under the hood.
View Deal
HP Pavilion 15t 15.6-inch laptop:
$1,129.99 $779.99 at HP
There's a powerful 10th generation i7 processor inside this HP Pavilion laptop deal from HP. You're also getting 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and 32GB of Intel Optane memory, all for $350 off.
View Deal
2020 MacBook Air | free AirPods: $899 at Apple
Grab the 2020 MacBook Air with a free set of AirPods for just $899 at Apple right now. That's a fantastic offer considering this laptop was previously listed for $999. There's also some considerable power in this entry model - a 10th generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
View Deal
HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$1,099.99 $899.99 at HP
If you're looking for a new laptop for work and play, this HP Pavilion is particularly well priced at just $899. There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti Max-Q graphics inside - excellent specs for this price point.
View Deal
Back to school laptop sales over $1,000
Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop:
$1,208 $1,049.99 at Dell
If you're after something with more raw power, this Dell XPS 13 laptop deal knocks $159 off the price of a heavier spec. You're getting a 10th generation i7 processor in here, and upgrading to a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.
View Deal
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch laptop:
$1,499.99 $1,349.99 at HP
Boasting a UHD 4K display on a gorgeous slimline display, the HP Spectre is a good looking laptop. What's more, you can save $150 at HP right now, and take home a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU.
View Deal
2020 13-inch MacBook Pro:
$1,499 $1,399 at B&H Photo
If you're only here for the latest MacBook Pro deals, you'll find the 2020 model available for $100 off at B&H Photo as well. You're picking up the same 1.4GHz i5 processor as the 2019 model above, but doubling your storage space up to 512GB and picking up the Magic Keyboard and Dolby Atmos speakers.
View Deal
