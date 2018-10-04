The best Amazon Great Indian Festival deals

Amazon has started teasing their biggest sale event of the year in India—the Great Indian Festival. The latest edition of the sale will kick off at 12 PM on October 10 and will end on October 15.

The sale will go live 12 hour prior for the Prime member, meaning customers subscribed to Amazon Prime can access the deals starting October 9. As always, the sale will bring along tons of deals ranging from electronics, home and kitchen products to daily essentials.

The e-commerce giant has been teasing the sale and now we got a chance to have a sneak peak of some of the most alluring deals on gadgets and electronics.

TechRadar has a history of being the ultimate destination to spot the best deals during the sale globally. We did an extensive coverage of the Amazon Prime Day sale earlier this year, and we're back again at the time when most of us Indians are on a lookout for the best deals to buy the product they've waited the whole year for.

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Amazon will be launching some new products as soon as the sale kicks off for Prime members. It's wise to subscribe to Amazon Prime if you don't want to miss out on either of the new launches, which include Mi TV Pro, Vivo V9 Pro (which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990).

Further, many smartphones will see a price cut including the Redmi Y2, Honor 7X, Honor Play, Realme 1, Huawei Nova 3i and Vivo Y83. But the biggest attraction this time is the OnePlus 6, which will be going on sale at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 for the first time ever. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to see a huge price cut alongside the exchange discount.

Aside the offers, Amazon is also giving Rs 2400 cashback if customers pay using Amazon Pay Balance. Not just this, but users will also get a Rs 300 cashback upon topping up Amazon Pay Balance.

Bank offers include a 10 percent instant off on payments done via SBI debit and credit cards. Cities eligible for Prime Day delivery can also avail the 2-hour delivery service on select items via Prime Now app.

Amazon has also teased that the Fire TV Stick and the new Echo devices will be available with a price cut, but the exact price cut on products is still unknown.

It's undeniable that Prime membership does have its benefits, but it might not be for everyone. If you are an active online shopper and want to avail benefits like one-day delivery with no minimum shopping value, access to Netflix-like video streaming service—Prime Video, music service Prime Music and of course exclusivity to deals, then it's a must have for you.

But it's quite useful if you shop online very often, but not if you have a preferred online video/music streaming service already. If it's just for the Great Indian Festival, you can subscribe to a Rs 129 monthly package if not willing to pay for whole year.

Best deal during the last Amazon sale earlier this year

Before the Great Indian Festival begins, let's take a look at the deals that we saw during the last Prime Day sale in India. We expect similar deals and discounts on these categories with some new product launches during the sale.

Sony WH-1000XM2 @ Rs. 22,990 on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM2 @ Rs. 22,990 on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM2 is an update over last year's 1000X. It's the best noise cancellation headphone. The sound is impressive, and it's a more feature-rich and well-balanced headphone. At this price this is the best over ear headphone right now.

Canon EOS 1300D @ Rs. 20,490 on Amazon

Canon EOS 1300D @ Rs. 20,490 on Amazon

For beginner level photographers, the EOS 1300D serves as one of the best companion to set your hands on manual controls. We've ranked it under the best cameras to buy under Rs. 30,000 as the best.

GoPro Hero 5 action camera @ Rs. 23,990 on Amazon Although it's not the best action camera in the market right now, but Amazon made the deal interesting by adding Rs 7000 worth accessories at this price. With all that included, it's one of the better quality action cameras you should buy.

Seagate 2TB Expansion hard drive @ Rs 4,999 on Amazon

Seagate 2TB Expansion hard drive @ Rs 4,999 on Amazon

It supports both Windows and macOS and has USB 3.0 connectivity for faster files transfer. The build quality is quite solid and Seagate promises longevity.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE @ Rs 7,490 on Amazon

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE @ Rs 7,490 on Amazon

It's undoubtedly the best headphone deal under Rs 10,000. In fact, the headphones high grade noise cancelling for the offered price during the sale.

Apple MacBook Air @ Rs. 52,990 on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air @ Rs. 52,990 on Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A was available for Rs. 52,990, down from its original price of Rs. 77,200. It features a 13.3-inch screen and is powered by a fifth generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel Integrated HD 6000 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Bose QuietComfort 25 @ Rs 12,600 on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 25 @ Rs 12,600 on Amazon

If Sony WH-1000XM2 is over your budget, the Bose QC 25 can be a perfect alternative for such headphone under Rs 15,000. It's one of the most praised NC headphones for those who work on the go.

LG V30+ @ Rs. 36,990 on Amazon

LG V30+ @ Rs. 36,990 on Amazon

LG's flagship device, the V30+ is currently available at Rs. 36,999, after a discount of Rs. 23,001. It features a 6-inch display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Buy 55-inch & 32-inch TCL @ Rs 48,000 on Amazon

Buy 55-inch & 32-inch TCL @ Rs 48,000 on Amazon

TCL is offering their 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV and 32-inch HD Ready LED TV in a combo for Rs 48,000. So if you're looking for a pair of budget TVs for your home, these might do just well.

Sennheiser PMX 686G @ Rs 1,990 on Amazon

Sennheiser PMX 686G @ Rs 1,990 on Amazon

They are old yet a great pair of headphones at this price. It offers rich sound quality and good built, but it's just the comfort factor that may be a problem for some. But that's the only con of these headphones.

Microsoft Surface Pro @ Rs. 84,990 on Amazon The Microsoft Surface Pro is currently available for Rs. 84.990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,02,399. It features a 12.3-inch screen and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel HD 620 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier @ Rs. 23,500 on Amazon The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is currently available for Rs. 23,500, down from its original price of Rs. 28,500. It features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display and runs on Tizen wearable OS. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and is also MIL-STD-810G certified, offering you complete protection.

Mi 10000mAH Power Bank 2i @ Rs. 899 on Amazon

Mi 10000mAH Power Bank 2i @ Rs. 899 on Amazon

The Mi Powerbank 2i is the best powerbank available with a 10,000mAh backup and solid build quality that has proved to last longer than usual plastic shells. This one isn't just our favourite, but also the most recommended powerbank in the range.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E @ Rs. 34,990 on Amazon The Lenovo Ideapad 320E is currently available for Rs. 34,990, down from its original price of Rs. 49,790. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA Graphics, 4GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.