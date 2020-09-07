The 15 cheapest Labor Day sales under $100

The Labor Day sales are indeed an excellent time to score big discounts on high-end products but there are also plenty of deals offering discounts for cheaper gadgets - some of which often bring them down to well under $100. That means the Labor Day sales can provide some excellent savings to whatever budget you're on, and, if that happens to be a cheaper one, then you're in the right place.

We're rounding up all the best deals on tech under $100 right here. That means you'll be able to pick up everything from smart home gadgets to headphones for less right now, with savings even reaching HD TVs as well. Amazon and Best Buy are leading the charge on cheaper deals today, though Newegg is also stepping up its game on cheap PC accessories in particular.

You'll find our picks of the best cheap Labor Day sales just below, but there are plenty more offers to shop further down the page as well. Or, if you're looking to splash the cash you'll find all the latest Labor day sales from around the web right here on TechRadar.

The best Labor Day sales under $100

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is once again on sale for $29.99 in the Labor Day sales. That's an excellent price saving you $20 on the dinky smart speaker from Amazon. If you're looking for a little more power in your audio, however, you'll also find the Amazon Echo Plus on sale for just $74.99 today.

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa (HD): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Grab the Fire TV stick for just $29.99 at Amazon if you're looking to take your Alexa experience to the big screen. That's a 25% discount saving you $10, and it's the best way to pick up a cheap streaming stick this week, with the 4K version still sitting at its usual $49.99 MSRP.

3. Save $20 on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy

If you lucked out and grabbed yourself a Nintendo Switch deal over the last few months, you'll be happy to know you can also save on a range of games at Best Buy right now. This is a great opportunity to pick up some classics you might have missed, with the likes of Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Maker 2, Yoshi's Crafted World and more seeing discounts in the Labor Day sales.

4. Razer Mamba wired gaming mouse: $99.99 $46.99 at Newegg

The Labor Day sales have also hit gaming mice at Newegg, with this wired Razer Mamba number coming in under $50. That's an excellent price for a competitive level pointer with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and Chroma RGB.

5. Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Best Buy

This kid's fitness tracker is down to just under $50 at Best Buy with a $20 discount. You're getting an OLED display here, with swim-proof tracking, call alerts, and parental controls as well.

6. Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Grab the Amazon Echo Plus for its lowest price ever, courtesy of a $75 discount. That's an excellent price for the all-in-one smart home hub and powerful speaker, especially seeing as you'd be paying closer to $100 with discounts before the Labor Day sales.

7. Alienware 7.1 gaming headset: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming headset with both 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling microphone, and compatibility across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal under $100. This Alienware model comes in with a $15 discount in the Labor Day sales, bringing it even further into impulse buy territory.

8. Alienware Pro mechanical gaming keyboard: $98.78 $85.99 at Amazon

With a massive array of customizable RGB lighting zones and 15 programmable macro keys, you were already picking up a good price for a mechanical gaming keyboard before these Labor Day sales. However, with an extra $12.79 off the final sales price you're getting an even better deal today.

9. Polaroid Originals 4723 camera: $112.06 $93.70 at Amazon

The Polaroid Originals 4723 camera has taken a price cut to under $100 at Amazon this week. That's excellent news for anyone looking to get into instant photography ahead of the holiday season, especially considering the Labor Day sales have dropped the price down to its lowest position ever.

10. Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Amazon

You're saving over $100 on these Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones, an excellent price that puts them at more than 50% off. Not only that, but this is the cheapest these cans have ever been, a perfect bargain if you're after mid-range headphones at budget pricing.

11. Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

An older and therefore cheaper model of true wireless earbuds, we've nonetheless praised the Jabra Elite 65t's balance of sound quality, usability and reliable connection. If you want to spend a little less on wireless audio, this is certainly an option.

12. Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to $99.99 with a $30 discount at Amazon this week. That means you can pick up a larger screen for Prime Video, video calling, and controlling all your smart home devices for a great price right now.

13. Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Sitting at just $99.99, this Insignia smart HD TV is up for an excellent price at Best Buy right now. You're picking up 720p resolution - perfectly fine for a TV of this size, with Fire TV built straight in as well. That means easy streaming on a more compact display for under $100.

14. JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

These JBL Live 500BT are the natural choice for those who want the solid value of the JBL Free above but prefer that over-ear fit for comfort or casual use. Now you can pick these awesome Bluetooth headphones up for $50 less at Best Buy, enjoying their great sound and 30 hours of battery life for a great price.

15. Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (8Qt): $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

There's a 29% discount on this Instant Pot Duo at Amazon today, bringing it down to a $99.95 sales price and saving you $40. That's a bargain for an appliance with 48 customizable presets and a cooking speed increase of around 70%.

