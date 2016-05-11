Watch this epic trailer for the new Voltron animated series

Netflix announced it would revive Voltron earlier this year and today the company dropped an epic trailer to get us pumped.

The first season of Voltron: Legendary Defender consists of 11 episodes and will be available to stream in its entirety on June 10th, 2016. The first episode will be an hour-long special to establish the origin of Voltron.

From the short trailer, Voltron: Legendary Defender looks like a lot of fun. Steven Yuen, of Walking Dead fame, is leading the cast as Keith, pilot of the Red Lion.

If the animation style looks familiar, that's because Dreamworks and Netflix have brought on Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos, both of whom worked on the Avatar franchise and various animated Justice League shows.

Netflix has been killing it lately with original programming like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Narcos, and more. The success of Daredevil resulted in a Punisher spinoff and the service even snatched up rights to stream the upcoming Top Gear series.