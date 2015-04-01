Here's another way to watch the Game of Thrones season 5 premiere

HBO is moving further and further away from its once-strict cable TV-subscription model, today announcing its first deal with a live internet TV service.

And wouldn't you know it - it's just in time for the Game of Thrones season 5 premiere.

HBO has struck a deal with Sling TV, the live TV internet service run by Dish, that will let Sling TV users subscribe to HBO for an additional $15 a month.

These users will get basically the same deal that cable subscribers get when they pay for HBO - a live HBO channel and access to HBO's on-demand back library.

HBO on Sling TV will be available in time for the April 12 premieres of Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley, with more details coming soon.