Trending
Brands

Here's another way to watch the Game of Thrones season 5 premiere

By Television  

HBO teams up with Sling TV

Game of Thrones

HBO is moving further and further away from its once-strict cable TV-subscription model, today announcing its first deal with a live internet TV service.

And wouldn't you know it - it's just in time for the Game of Thrones season 5 premiere.

HBO has struck a deal with Sling TV, the live TV internet service run by Dish, that will let Sling TV users subscribe to HBO for an additional $15 a month.

These users will get basically the same deal that cable subscribers get when they pay for HBO - a live HBO channel and access to HBO's on-demand back library.

HBO on Sling TV will be available in time for the April 12 premieres of Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley, with more details coming soon.

See more Television news