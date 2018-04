HBO announced its standalone streaming service, HBO Now, during today's Apple Watch event.

Apple will be the service's exclusive partner at launch, and HBO Now will work on iPhones, iPads and Apple TV.

HBO Now will be available in April, just in time for the Game of Thrones premier on April 12.

Subscribers can pay $14.99 a month to access HBO Now, but those who sign up in April will get one month free.