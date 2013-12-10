Chromecast sees 10 new apps including Plex, Revision 3 and Vevo

Google has announced that the Chromecast is compatible with a bucket-load of new apps, making its tiny media streaming dongle seem less dormant than it did a month ago.

"Just in time for the holidays, 10 new apps have been added to the Chromecast family," announced Jennifer Wasson, Google's Chromecast business development manager.

"You can enjoy action sports, news, music videos, and more with the addition of Vevo, Red Bull TV, Songza, PostTV, Viki, Revision 3 and BeyondPod."

She also highlighted Plex, Avaia and RealPlayer Cloud apps as being compatible with Google's previously limited "casting" device.

Some of these apps you may not have used before or even recognize. That's actually a good thing. It's a sign that Chromecast is finally getting into more niche app territory after covering most of the major app bases.

Still missing some key apps

As it stands, the Chromecast app list total is now 17, plus the dongle can extend a computer's Chrome browser tab to a TV. Mirroring a computer isn't officially counted as an app, but is quite useful.

Google has added major app players like Hulu Plus, HBO Go and Pandora since launching, however it still lacks compatibility with some key multimedia apps on the market.

Amazon Instant Video is the most desired app that's MIA at the moment. We contacted Amazon to see if one is in development and will update this story when we hear back.

Apple TV also has apps for multiple Disney channels for kids and Sky News and PBS for adults. Sports junkies are fully covered too, thanks to Watch ESPN, NBA, NHL, MLS and and MLB.TV.

The ability to beam iOS apps to Apple TV through AirPlay gives Google's chief rival the advantage with over 100 apps available for the big screen.

App pace picks up

Google can't compete with Apple TV's 3-year buildup of apps just yet, but at least the new Chromecast app launch pace is picking up.

Furthermore, it may be rolling out globally soon and the Chromecast SDK release is imminent. This should enable even garage-based developers to be able to bring their apps to Google's TV-on-a-stick.

The company may also double down on its media streaming ambitions with an Android-powered Nexus TV in 2014.

That's all good news, as Apple continues to up Apple TV's app count and Amazon reportedly plans its own media streaming device to spotlight its Instant Video service.