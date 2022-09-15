Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian comes with a multi-colour changing rear panel and a 50MP portrait sensor

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Tecno has announced the launch of a fancy-looking mid-range phone equipped with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. In simpler terms, it is a feature that can transform a monochrome rear panel to show multiple colours when it reflects light.

This is a limited edition smartphone - a first from the company in India. However, the Camon 19 Mondrian has the exact internal specification as the regular variant.

The phone comes in a single memory and storage variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs. 17,999. The phone will start retailing on September 22 on Amazon – ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian has a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone will get up to 5GB of virtual RAM support via a software update.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary snapper with an RGBW sensor and OIS support. It is coupled with a 50MP portrait lens, a 2MP sensor, and a quad-LED flash. The smartphone packs a 32MP selfie shooter under a hole punch cutout at the front.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. It comes with the Android 12­-based XOS operating system out of the box and has a fingerprint sensor housed under the power button.

Colour changing back – is that enough though

The Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian highlights its white-coloured rear panel, which changes to shades of Blue and Pink when exposed to sunlight.

This is not the first phone that has colour-changing tech. We’ve seen similar tech on several phones from Vivo and Realme. However, unlike these phones, Tecno’s phone displays multiple colours. At the same time, this feature loses its uniqueness after a few days of usage or after a user snaps a protective case.

Hence, the phone has stiff competition from devices not only from the other brands but also from Tecno’s own devices, Camon 19 Pro and the Camon 19 Neo.