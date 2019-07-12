Teamgroup 1TB SSD is now the cheapest on the planet

Head over to Newegg (rather than Amazon) in order to buy the cheapest 1TB solid state drive in the world. The Team Group L5 3D Lite costs only $76.99, a 21% drop from its non-sale price of $96.99. It comes with free shipping in the US and you won’t be able to buy it elsewhere at this price.

This is a standard SATA 2.5-inch SSD with 3D NAND chips and a Phison S11 controller; it supports Windows TRIM optimization command and SMART technology.

Unlike some of its competitors, it does actually pack 1TB rather than 960GB of storage. At 7mm high, it will fit some of the bigger laptops on the market and while it is a DRAM-less model, it does pack a powerful punch.

Team Group claims that it will reach 500MBps/480MBps in read/write sequential performance, dropping to 320/280MBps on 4K random read/write. A nice surprise is that the drive comes with a three year warranty and a MTBF (mean time before failure) of one million hours.

$76.99 is a full $17 cheaper than what the Pioneer APS-SL3 sold on Amazon last May. The price of the latter has fallen down to $88.99, going down to $79.50 when you buy it in packs of 10. Internal hard disk drives are still far cheaper but the gap is rapidly decreasing; 5400RPM HDD of similar size cost about $40 while faster 7200RPM models retail for $50 or more.