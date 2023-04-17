TCL takes aim at OLED with 'highest brightness levels to date' in mini-LED TVs

Since 2018, TCL has been making the most of slightly-cheaper-than-OLED mini-LED TV technology. And now, the firm's promising bigger and better things with its latest-generation version, claiming an "even better visual experience with high and precise contrast, less blooming, high brightness, and a better uniformity".

How is it taking aim at the best OLED TVs? You've guessed it: brightness. TCL's new mini-LED TVs apparently boast the highest brightness levels from the company to date (with a peak brightness of HDR 2,000 nits, which should mean punhc highlights even in broad daylight). So, bright bright – but there will also be more local dimming zones at work to improve precise contrast at both ends of the scale.

New C84 Series is the newest TCL premium mini-LED TV, available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. Featuring QLED color technology as well, and backed by TCL's new AiPQ 3.0 picture-quality algorithms, the TCL C84 Series also boasts Dolby Vision IQ for HDR, and Dolby Atmos support in the sound department.

The TCL C84 mini-LED TV is one way to add a pop of color to a white room. (Image credit: TCL)

For gamers, TCL has introduced its new C74 Series, which combines QLED together with Full Array Local Dimming technology that can apparently hit 1,000 nits of brightness (a step down from mini-LED, but still impressive), and 144Hz support for next-gen gaming. This new model (available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes) can even hit a 240Hz refresh rate by lowering the resolution, for PC gamers who are so inclined.

Finally, there's a new TCL new C64 Series, available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. Equipped with TCL QLED tech, this new TV is the value buy for those who want broad HDR colors, and though it's a 60Hz screen as standard, it can hit 120Hz for gaming at a lower resolution (though only at 55 inches and up) – we wrote more about it here. It too is certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, despite the low price – and it even has HDR10+, so there's total HDR support.

Oh, and there's a new 2023 S64 Dolby Audio Soundbar too, if you want something that'll fit perfectly with your new TCL TV.

A greener outlook – it's what they're all doing in Milan darling

It's not all peak brightness and razor-thin bezels – TCL is also making a big deal about its efforts to be more environmentally friendly. TCL Technology says it has saved 229.53 million tons of water recently, and the amount of recycled water resources has reached 54.64 million tons during the year. In addition, the amount of recycled waste is 81,865 tons. By 2025, TCL says it commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18%, water consumption by 27%, power consumption by 13%, natural gas consumption by 70%, and EPS consumption by 10%.

Prices range from just £329 for the C64 up to £3,599 for some of its high-end, giant-screened models.

One of the best TVs of last year in the US was the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, which uses the company's mini-LED tech, but at a much lower price than equivalent TVs from Samsung – so will this year's models hit the same high notes? Time will tell. But they do look good from what we've seen so far. And looking good is what it's all about in Milan…