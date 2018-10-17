Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are now on sale

Microsoft has unleashed the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 on the world – or at least across 10 territories to start with.

The devices are now on sale in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Austria, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland and Japan.

The Surface Pro 6 starts at $899, £879 or AU$1,349 for the model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the Surface Laptop 2 pricing kicks off at $999, £979 or AU$1,499, and for that you get a notebook with the same spec as the above: an Intel Core i5 CPU backed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Peppy performance

The Surface Pro 6 now offers the option of a fancy all-new matte black finish, with an 8th-gen Intel quad-core processor that boosts performance considerably compared to last year's model, although, as we noted in our hands-on Surface Pro 6 review, not much else is different.

As for the Surface Laptop 2, it also has an 8th-gen Intel CPU, and Microsoft boasts that it’s around 85% more powerful than its predecessor with a claimed 14.5 hours of battery life.

In our hands-on Surface Laptop 2 review we did indeed observe vastly improved levels of power compared to the original Surface Laptop, although we weren't so impressed on the connectivity front.

While the Surface Pro 6 has its new black color, we also saw recently that the Surface Laptop 2 is available in pink – sadly only in China for the time being, although the alternative color scheme could appear elsewhere in time.