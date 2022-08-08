Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India

Audio player loading…

Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.

The Sony Bravia XR Master series A95K OELD 4K smart TV has a slim design and can be used in two different viewing positions. The front position style comes with a One Slate design, which provides a more immersive experience. The stand is hidden away from view towards the back and it looks like the smart TV is supporting its weight. The back position style allows users to prop the screen towards the wall, leaving the rest of the stand visible in the front.

Due to the slim nature of the smart TV and like its predecessors, it comes with Acoustic Surface Audio Plus. The audio is generated directly from the display providing a realistic surround experience with Sony’s XR Surround and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Bravia A95K OLED 4K smart TV features

The smart TV from Sony features the company’s proprietary XR processor that helps in improving colour reproduction, enhances video quality and also upscales content to 4K. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The panel on the OLED smart TV provides great viewing angles and also reduces glare and reflections.

In terms of the connectivity options, the 4K smart TV supports a dedicated game mode via the HDMI 2.1 port that brings 4K at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto HDR and Game Mode. Being part of Sony’s ecosystem of products, it's compatible and works best with the Playstation 5.

(Image credit: Sony)

The smart TV also runs on Google TV and brings its own catalogue of content through Bravia Core services. The latter provides some of Sony’s movies that are IMAX Enhanced for larger screens. You can also use AirPlay 2 for iOS devices and use Chromecast to stream from your Android smartphones.

Can still settle for older models?

Many of Sony’s Bravia models are minor upgrades so far. But the technology and level of video quality remain the same. Getting a similar product during festive seasons at more discounted prices will be a steal deal. The company also offers many of the same features and services at lower prices too.