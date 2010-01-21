Microsoft wins WGA 'security update' case

Microsoft has been acquitted of misleading consumers over labelling the roll-out of its Windows Genuine Advantage anti-piracy software a 'critical security update'.

Complaints had been made about WGA, which collected information on people's PCs before communicating it back to Microsoft, and a case was brought over labelling the program as a 'security update' for users.

Microsoft labelled the class-action certification "demonstrably false", and that opinion has been backed up by the US Federal Court's Judge Jones.

Compensation

Microsoft have now been given the option of demanding compensation over the money it has spent in court defending itself – although it has not commented if it will pursue this option.

The company is hardly a stranger to the law courts; it was recently forced to withdraw part of the Microsoft Office suite from sale over a patent dispute, and has just launched a lawsuit on TiVo.