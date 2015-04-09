Now you can buy video games with Apple Pay

Apple has been steadily adding new retailers to the list of Apple Pay supporters since the service debuted, and the latest slew will let you buy phones, video games and tasty subs with your iPhone 6 (and your Apple Watch, soon).

The company updated its Apple Pay hub this week with the new retailers: T-Mobile, GameStop, Firehouse Subs, Acme, Davis Food & Drug, Luby's, and Rubio's.

Also new is one more NBA arena: in addition to the Orlando Magics' Amway Center and the Golden State Warriors' Oracle Arena, iPhone users can now check out with Apple Pay at the Phoenix Suns' US Airways Center.

You may have struggled at first to find retailers that accepted Apple Pay, but the list is growing every month. And by all account the service is doing well.

The question is: can anyone - like Google or even Microsoft - topple Apple Pay from the top of the pile now?

Via Apple Insider