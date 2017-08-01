SNES Classic pre-orders go live later this month, says Nintendo

Hold onto your seats: SNES Classic Mini pre-orders go live in the US at the tail-end of August, Nintendo announced today.

"We ... can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month," the gaming giant posted on Facebook regarding the SNES Classic a short time ago.

Nintendo acknowledged "the incredible anticipation that exists" for the retro reboot, which sees the SNES shrunken into a adorably compact form and pre-loaded with 21 classic games.

In addition to its arrival in retailer pre-order queues, Nintendo says "a significant amount of additional systems" will be boxed up and sent to stores for SNES Classic release day, which falls on September 29.

What's more, Nintendo will continue to send SNES Classic Editions to retailers throughout the rest of 2017.

Ready, set, SNES

This is no doubt to keep up with what will be high demand. Nintendo has apparently learned its lesson from the NES Classic , the first console to get the miniaturizing treatment that was also nearly impossible to find before Nintendo ended production for good .

SNES Classic pre-orders got a false start when Walmart started taking orders before abruptly cancelling them last week. Walmart says the console was "mistakenly made available" prior to its official release date.

The SNES Classic Mini price is $79.99, and you'll find it up for order at Amazon, GameStop and Walmart (naturally), along with other reputable retailers.

There may be more SNES Mini in stock, but we recommend acting fast if you want one; though we'll let you know when SNES Classic pre-orders go live, the console is likely to sell out before you can say "Super Mario World."