SIM only special: get a free PlayStation Classic with EE SIMO deals from only £12 p/m

As far as writing about phone offers go, this latest promotion from Fonehouse is really easy to explain. It's very simple...it's a very attractive offer if you're in the market for SIM only deals and you like the look of the nostalgic pleasure a PlayStation Classic could bring.

This fabulous freebie is available on only a handful of the retailer's SIM only deals, but the good news is that they're all on the UK's fastest 4G network - EE. And there are some really great value tariffs included:

Even before you throw in the PlayStation Classic (RRP £89.99), these SIM only deals are impressive enough in their own right. We're particularly fond of that 10GB effort, which works out at an effective monthly cost of only £12 once the cashback is taken into account.

And if you've been living under a rock and aren't aware of what a PS Classic is, then check out our PlayStation Classic review. As you'll see, Sony has followed Nintendo's lead by reproducing a mini version of its seminal games console. As well as two controllers, you also get 20 games built in, including the likes of Resident Evil, Tekken 3 and Grand Theft Auto.

These freebie-filled SIM only deals explained:

2GB SIM only on EE from Fonehouse | 12 months | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £14 per month

Although a quick look at our SIM only deals page reveals that you can get cheaper SIMOs than this, it's very rare to see such low monthly bills on EE. And it makes the free PS Classic seem like an even better perk.

10GB SIM only on EE from Fonehouse | 12 months | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month + £96 cashback

On the face of it, £20pm for 10GB of data is good but not great (just compare it to Three's £20 for all-you-can-eat special). But Fonehouse will give you £96 cashback, making the effective cost a mere £12 per month. That's a bargain, and the free console makes it even better still.

20GB SIM only on EE from Fonehouse | 12 months | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 per month

Need more data for those Netflix binges and Spotify sessions away from Wi-Fi? 20GB a month will be more than enough for most users and £25 per month for the pleasure isn't bad at all. And remember...you get the benefit of being on that super fast 4G coverage as well.

