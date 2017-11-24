Should I buy the Asus Vivobook S410UA-BV133T 14-inch Nano-Edge Laptop?

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The bottom line: A great all-round laptop doesn’t come cheap, so Black Friday is the perfect time to get a great deal on a powerful and versatile machine like this 14-inch Asus Vivobook. If you’re looking for a laptop that combines sleek style with fast processing power, Asus reckon it’s all here, enabling you to play games and watch films, or create powerpoints and mess around with spreadsheets – or all of the above at the same time. The 8th-generation Intel i5 processor supports hi-res graphics for fluid, immersive gaming, and with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB solid state drive, there’s plenty of power to keep everything running smootly. The only slight negative is that if you’re a serious gamer you're likely to find the battery life comes up a bit short.

Pros: 77% screen to body ratio, Nano Edge for streamlined viewing

Cons: On/off button on the keypad, poor webcam

Asus Vivobook S410UA-BV133T 14-inch Nano-Edge Laptop: everything you need to know

The processor, RAM and hard drive specs should ensure that you should have enough space for plenty of games as well as your essential applications, and enough power to run everything efficiently. If you’re into gaming and video, meanwhile, Asus' Tru2Life Video technology optimises the sharpness and contrast of every pixel for the best-possible picture quality.

There's also ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, enabling you to enjoy speeds of up to 867Mbps for near-instant internet browsing should your connection allow. On the subject of speed you also get USB 3.1 connectivity with reversible USB Type-C ports for super-quick data transfers.

What about the design?

Reviewers are particularly complimentary about the looks of this laptop, with Asus' Nano-Edge technology enabling it to squeeze in a bigger screen for that enviable 77% screen to body ratio, and providing the user with seamless viewing on the LED screen. With a brushed metal finish and illuminated keyboard this is a laptop that not only offers powerful performance, but looks the part too.

Anything else?

Asus has optimised the typing experience by providing 1.4mm of keyboard travel, while the touchpad supports Windows Precision Touchpad (PTP) standards, which means you shouldn’t be accidentally moving the cursor with your palm. Connections-wise there are four USB ports, one HDMI slot and an SD card slot.

Reckon this is the laptop for you? Check out the best Black Friday deals above.