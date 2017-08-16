Save up to $30 on these new Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet deals

The Amazon Fire tablets for kids aren't particularly known for getting involved with the discounts on Black Friday compared to the regular tablet deals. But we're seeing some fantastic summer deals today on the latest versions that released a few months back.

Both the All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition and All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets have been reduced to their cheapest prices yet.

The 16GB Fire 7 Kids Edition has had $20 knocked off, bringing the price down to just $79.99, meaning it's the cheapest price yet since Amazon re-released the 7-inch child-friendly tablet earlier this year.

Alternatively, there's a $30 saving on the 32GB All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. So for just $99.99 you're getting the child-proof tablet with a larger screen, plus it has a HD display. This $30 saving is also the biggest since the new tablet's launch earlier this year.

The Fire Kids Edition tablets in Amazon's popular range of budget screens are incredibly sturdy pieces of kit. That thick rubber cover is fixed on permanently for reliable protection on all sides and the rear of the device. It sticks out on the front too, so the tablet should survive drops from all angles.

Amazon is clearly very confident of the durability of the tablets, as there's a 'no questions asked' two year guarantee covering any problems. So if your kid breaks any of these tablets, Amazon will replace them for free - the tablet, not your destructive spawn.

There are lots of built-in parental controls, ensuring a safe web-browsing experience and child-friendly video selections. You can even set bedtime curfews or block off game access until they've finished their homework or chores. There's also a year of free access to Amazon FreeTime, a service packed with digital books, games and video content aimed at children.

