Save over £100 on the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact packs flagship features into a more palm-friendly form factor, and you can now save yourself over £120 during Amazon Prime Day.

For those with smaller hands, or those who just prefer a dinkier dialler, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is one of the few devices which can offer flagship credentials in a smaller size.

You still get the powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM of the standard XZ2, plus Sony's 19MP rear facing camera, 64GB of internal storage along with a microSD slot, Android 8.0 Oreo and a 5MP front facing snapper.

The trade off comes with the display. The Xperia XZ2 Compact 'only' has a 5-inch display which, once upon a time, was considered huge, but in today's world where screens are pushing 6 inches it feels decidedly small.

But that's the Compact's charm, and if you're after a powerful smartphone that's not going to test the limits of your pockets, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is now cheaper than the OnePlus 6 at just £399 - but only until the end of Tuesday, July 17.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | was £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

A more mid-range saving

If your budget isn't big enough for the XZ2 Compact, there's also £100 off the Sony Xpreria XA2. You get a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus microSD), Android 8 and a 23MP rear facing camera.

There's plenty to shout about here then, and the fact the XA2 is now just £199 (until the end of Tuesday) makes it a fantastic budget buy.