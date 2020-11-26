Save nearly 50% on Switch controllers in this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal

Looking for some new controllers for your Switch, but not a fan of the classic Joy-Cons? Then you may want to check out this excellent Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal at Walmart, which sees a multitude of PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch discounted by nearly 50%. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch accessory deals in your region)

While you may not have heard of PowerA, we have found the manufacturer to be reliable - what's more, these controllers are officially licensed by Nintendo. While you could opt for a Nintendo Switch Pro controller instead, these typically go for around $60 - making the Power A a much more affordable option.

What we like most about the PowerA Switch controllers are the designs. The controllers on offer here have designs that include Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Perfect for any Nintendo lover.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | Various designs: $44.88 $29 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked 49% off these PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers, meaning you save just over $15. The controllers come in plain black or in special themes including Pokémon, Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.

The controllers on offer are wireless, using Bluetooth 5.0, and feature motion controls and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. Their ergonomic design makes them look a bit like an Xbox controller - if not a bit smaller.

These controllers also feature LEDs to indicate player numbers, button mapping, and low battery. They're also rechargeable, with Power A claiming they can survive up to 30 hours of gameplay before needing charged.

