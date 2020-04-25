Save $600 in the latest Apple MacBook sales at Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple sales event is bringing some excellent MacBook deals to your weekend right now, with a stunning $600 saving on one of the latest models. The 15.4-inch 256GB build of the MacBook Pro used to sit at $2,399, but you can pick it up for just $1,799.99 at Best Buy at the moment.

That's a fantastic price, with astonishing savings to be found on a powerful machine. There's a 9th generation i7 processor hiding inside this machine, more than enough horsepower for some serious computing, as well as 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. All that juice will make for a buttery smooth experience with plenty of room for multi-tasking between heavier tasks - all in a gorgeous slimline chassis.

We're running through this MacBook deal in more detail below, but if you're looking to shop a little cheaper, or a little more powerful, we've also rounded up some highlights from Best Buy's Apple sales further down the page.

Not in the US? We're also tracking all the latest MacBook sales where you are.

Check out the best cheap iPad deals of the week

Apple MacBook Pro sales at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 15.4-inch, 256GB | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 with this MacBook Pro deal straight from the latest Apple sales at Best Buy. You're picking up an incredibly powerful machine here, with a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics. Featuring a 15.4-inch True Tone retina display, touch bar with Touch ID, and the latest Apple keyboard.

View Deal

More MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you can save $100 on this 13-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy. There's an 8th generation i5 processor in here with a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM, so you're picking up entry level specs. That said, this is the latest model, so you'll still find all the Touch Bar and keyboard touch ups you're looking for in a premium laptop. Upgrade to 256GB of storage for $1,399.99 at Best Buy.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Or if you really want to go all out, you'll want to take look at this $200 saving on the massive 16-inch MacBook Pro. That display size is backed up by the power of a 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You're also grabbing AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics in here as well. If you're really looking for some juice, you can also save $200 on the 1TB SSD version, now just $2,599.99 at Best Buy.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook deals at Best Buy

Check out the full MacBook range at Apple

The latest MacBook Pro deals

The latest MacBook Air deals

We're tracking all the latest MacBook sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for the full suite, you'll also find plenty of iPad deals on offer as well.