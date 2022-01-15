Trending

Save $200 and bag a cheap RTX 3060 with today's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

By published

This MSI GF65 is a great mid-range value buy

MSI GF65 on grey background
(Image credit: Future)

Best Buy's featuring a ton of great gaming laptop deals this week, including this MSI GF65 for $899 (was $1099) - one of the cheapest we've ever seen with an RTX 3060 graphics card.

Not only does this one have a very decent GPU for the price, but the Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM ensure great bang for the buck performance at 1080p resolution. While it's not the first time this particular machine has gone on sale, this is a match for the cheapest price, and it's an easy recommendation if you're looking for outright value.

For a performance boost, we'd also recommend upgrading the single-channel 8GB of RAM to a dual-channel 16GB setup. It sounds complicated, but it's an easy and reasonably cheap upgrade that can help squeeze out those few extra frames from your machine. Do that, and you'll turn an already solid machine for 1080p gaming into a little powerhouse for under $1,000. 

Now, if you want even more power, then we've rounded up a few more gaming laptop deals at Best Buy just down below. If you're visiting from outside the US, you'll also find a quick selection of today's best deals in your region.

The best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal today

$1,099

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - With an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this MSI GF65 is going to get you some great 1080p performance for the cash. While not super high-end, it's a great candidate for a simple RAM upgrade and should see you playing games at decent settings for a good few years down the line.

View Deal

Other great gaming laptop deals

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549 $1,299.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - Another superb RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal this weekend, this Asus G14 is a great buy if you're looking for a smaller, more portable machine. While diminutive this one still manages to pack in an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it an absolute powerhouse if you're looking for a laptop that ticks all the boxes for both games and work.

View Deal
Asus Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,499.99

Asus Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - And, the great gaming laptop deals from Best Buy don't stop there - here's an Asus F15 that's featuring an RTX 3070 graphics card for an incredibly low price. Alongside that really powerful GPU, this one also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11370H processor for excellent performance all around.

View Deal

If any of the above machines aren't quite to your liking, then why not head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we've got options starting from just $599 this week.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.
See more Computing news