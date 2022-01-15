Save $200 and bag a cheap RTX 3060 with today's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's featuring a ton of great gaming laptop deals this week, including this MSI GF65 for $899 (was $1099) - one of the cheapest we've ever seen with an RTX 3060 graphics card.

Not only does this one have a very decent GPU for the price, but the Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM ensure great bang for the buck performance at 1080p resolution. While it's not the first time this particular machine has gone on sale, this is a match for the cheapest price, and it's an easy recommendation if you're looking for outright value.

For a performance boost, we'd also recommend upgrading the single-channel 8GB of RAM to a dual-channel 16GB setup. It sounds complicated, but it's an easy and reasonably cheap upgrade that can help squeeze out those few extra frames from your machine. Do that, and you'll turn an already solid machine for 1080p gaming into a little powerhouse for under $1,000.

Now, if you want even more power, then we've rounded up a few more gaming laptop deals at Best Buy just down below. If you're visiting from outside the US, you'll also find a quick selection of today's best deals in your region.

The best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal today

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - With an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this MSI GF65 is going to get you some great 1080p performance for the cash. While not super high-end, it's a great candidate for a simple RAM upgrade and should see you playing games at decent settings for a good few years down the line.

Other great gaming laptop deals

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Another superb RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal this weekend, this Asus G14 is a great buy if you're looking for a smaller, more portable machine. While diminutive this one still manages to pack in an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it an absolute powerhouse if you're looking for a laptop that ticks all the boxes for both games and work.

Asus Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - And, the great gaming laptop deals from Best Buy don't stop there - here's an Asus F15 that's featuring an RTX 3070 graphics card for an incredibly low price. Alongside that really powerful GPU, this one also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11370H processor for excellent performance all around.

If any of the above machines aren't quite to your liking, then why not head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page, where we've got options starting from just $599 this week.