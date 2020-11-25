Samsung Galaxy S21 screen leak says it'll be remarkably different to the Galaxy S20

Ever since the Galaxy S6 series, Samsung has used curved screen technology to distinguish its phones from the rest of the market, but that may be set to change on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to the latest rumor from Ice Universe, a source who is often accurate on these matters, trial versions of the phone have been produced by Samsung and they have flat screens.

Ice Universe confirmed they were referring to both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, so there may be a difference for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

I firmly believe that the S21 and S21 are flat screens. They have been trial-produced. If they are changed to curved screens now, the S21 series will be postponed at least until the end of February. This is impossible. https://t.co/4ZrPuTrUpgNovember 24, 2020

Ice Universe made it clear that the company may decide to switch to curved screens, but he believes that would cause a delay and that's something he believes is "impossible" for the company to do.

Current leaks suggest the Galaxy S21 will be coming early next year with a release date set for around the middle of January. That's surprisingly early as Samsung usually introduces its next generation of handsets in February.

We're currently expecting three variants of the Galaxy S20, with the Galaxy S20 rumored to have a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S21 Plus a 6.7-inch one, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra a 6.8-inch screen.