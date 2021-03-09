RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

The latest Newegg Shuffle is here, and it's all about RTX graphics cards, including the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 cards from Asus, EVGA, and MSI, and runs from March 9, 1pm to 4pm EST. It's a bit lighter than the Shuffles we saw last week, but hopefully that means there's more actual stock of the available cards.

First up, we have the Asus Dual RTX 3060 12GB for a very affordable $329, making it the cheapest card on the list today.

Next, we have the EVGA RTX 3060 12GB, which comes with two options. You can choose just the card itself for $389, or opt for it bundled with an EVGA SuperNova 650W PSU, which is good for builders who need to upgrade their power supply to handle the new RTX 3060 card.

Next, we have the EVGA RTX 3060 Ti, which has three options for consumers. There is the card itself for $469, the card bundled with the EVGA Supernova 650W PSU for $589, and the card with the EVGA XR1 Capture Device with 4K Pass Through – a great bundle for streamers – for $654.

Moving up to the RTX 3070s, there are two cards available. There's the Asus Tuf RTX 3070 8GB, which itself has two options: the card itself for $769, and bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $929. Finally, there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 for $779.

This Newegg Shuffle had no RTX 3080 nor RTX 3090, unfortunately, and no AMD Big Navi cards, so this is strictly an midrange to lower-high end Nvidia affair.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.