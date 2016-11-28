Roku Streaming Stick is the cheapest way to smart up your TV this Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have continued through the weekend into Cyber Monday, and one of the better deals we’ve seen is the , which is currently , making it the cheapest way to get a range of streaming services onto your television.
For reference that’s cheaper than the currently discounted (a penny more expensive at ) as well as the ().
It’s also cheaper than the range of discounts we’re currently seeing, but it doesn’t come without the that these discounts are including.
The Roku Streaming Stick is a great streaming device, and because Roku doesn’t have a streaming service of its own, its interface does not prioritise any streaming service over the others.
So if you’ve been streaming video on your laptop and wishing you could get it on the big screen, the Roku Streaming Stick is a great budget way of doing so.
