Ridiculously cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 price for White Friday

Samsung Galaxy S8 price drops are few and far between, but White Friday 2017 deals are happening right now and we have them heavily discounted off the original price.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 for AED 1,989 from souq today. Keep in mind that the MSRP for it is AED 2,799. That's quite a savings.

Yes, a phone that launched just seven months ago is already over AED 800 cheaper today. It's price will wow you just as much as its 5.8-inch curved screen.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is on sale today, too

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is also on sale for White Friday 2017, and it has a 6.2-inch screen with the same snazzy phone design.

It is currently priced at AED 2,199 on souq today, giving you the phone for AED 900 from its original price of AED 3,099 from seven short months ago.

These are the best prices for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus we've seen all year, and we'll see if it lasts until Cyber Monday 2017.