Refreshed design of the 10th generation iPad spotted in CAD files

Apple could be redesigning their entry-level iPad this year after a very long time. Many of the iPad models have been completely redesigned except for the original iPad series.

The design of the upcoming tablet PC has been spotted in CAD files, according to a report (opens in new tab) by MySmartPrice. From what we can see in the renders, Apple will be keeping the chassis similar to the current iPad models. We can see the curved edges with the square body and the addition of speakers at the top as well. This is a departure from the 9th generation iPad that comes only with two speakers at the bottom.

The renders also show that the 10th generation iPad will retain the TouchID on the front of the display. The images also show the rear of the iPad may feature a larger camera island at the back. While the CAD files have been sourced from case makers, it is unclear if the cutout at the bottom is for a Type-C or Lightning Port.

Does not look like any iPad

At first look at the device from the alleged CAD files, Apple’s 10th generation iPad might have a boring design refresh. And I might even consider sticking with the same old design. The report states that the updated iPad might retain the same display dimensions and the TouchID on the front. This could make the iPad slightly bulkier than the current generation. And the bezels look unnecessarily larger for a tablet PC in 2022.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Apple has already redesigned the iPad Mini as well to incorporate TouchID within the power/unlock button. The 10th generation iPad could similarly implement the biometric security feature. After all, the company wants to create uniformity in the design elements of its products.

Once the fingerprint scanner has been integrated into the power button at the top, Apple can now provide a slightly larger display. While the CAD files don’t show a uniformly curved bezel, this could be achieved by Apple. And it would most definitely be the way Apple could go when it comes to redesigning the entry-level iPad.

Apart from the redesign, we could expect the next iPad to sport the A14 Bionic chipset and continue to support Centre Stage. Apple is moving from the Lightning port to Type-C on many of its devices including the iPhone. So, it's highly possible that the 10th generation iPad will get it too.