Red's Hydrogen One phone has been delayed, but it's going to be better for it

There's good news for those looking forward to the Red Hydrogen One smartphone as the firm has confirmed the feature set for the device is now locked down - but there's also bad news. Its launch has been delayed.

Originally slated for a Q1 2018 arrival, Red took to its forum with a "late and better is better than just late" post which confirmed that the Hydrogen One release date is now slated for August.

The reason for the delay is a good one though, as Red is taking the additional time to add dual cameras on both the front and rear of the phone. Originally the handset was going to feature a single rear camera, with an expensive module available separately to get you to two.

These dual cameras can capture 3D and then convert to 4V (Red's 4-View format), allowing you to effectively look around images on the phone's holographic display.

Prototype demo almost ready

Up to now, there's been little physical proof of the Hydrogen One's capabilities, but that's about to change with Red confirming that it'll show off advanced prototypes of the handset at its studios in Hollywood, California on May 19.

The handset has been a long time coming, with pre-orders for the $1,295+ (around £950, AU$1,700) handset opening back in August 2017, although Red also notes that "pre-orders will still ship well before launch."

There is a word of warning from founder Jim Jannard for prospective owners though: "We have no idea whatsoever what we are doing.

"We have never built a phone. No one ever tried to integrate a 4-view display in anything before. When we started this project we didn't know any cell carriers or anything about the cell phone industry.

"When we launch... the product won't be complete. There will be more firmware/software updates than any other phone ever made. We are learning as we go. Truly, we have no business entering this market."

It'll be interesting to see what the firm has to show us on May 19 then.

Via Cnet