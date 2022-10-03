Realme aims for 100 million 5G phone users by 2024

Audio player loading…

Smartphone brands always look forward to Indian festival season (typically from September to Diwali). It is when they turn out their best numbers in the market. It is no different this year. Especially for Realme.

During the Realme Festive Days, the company claims to have sold over 4 million units of its smartphones and AIoT products through its official website realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline stores. It also said that it saw a spike in the sales of its 5G smartphones, selling over 1 million units of its 5G devices. They have garnered 45% of Realme’s overall sales.

As the next step, Realme aims to launch 100% 5G smartphones in its Number series in 2023, and aims to achieve 100 million users who are 5G enabled globally by 2024. The brand's Festive Days sale has also seen an uptake of Smart TVs, laptops and tablets, selling over 230K units for the same.

90% of Realme's R&D efforts focused on 5G

(Image credit: Realme India)

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said, "We strategically launched a number of new products before our Realme Festive Day sales began and have offered massive discounts across all of them. This year the sale has been extra special because of the launch of 5G, and due to the same reason, we have seen multiple users opting for 5G-enabled smartphones."

Talking of 5G, which has been rolled out in India this month, Realme has 23 5G smartphones in its ambit, and introduced 5G to its AIoT portfolio with the realme PAD X. At the Indian Mobile Congress, Realme announced its partnership with Indian telcos including MediaTek, Airtel, Jio, Qualcomm and Vi.

Madhav Sheth said "As the first brand to launch a 5G-enabled phone, we believe that 5G has the potential to bring together the entire ecosystem, which is why Realme has dedicated 90% of its research and development efforts to 5G technologies and devices."

He added that "85% of our devices already support SA and 100% of our devices will have full SA support by October We are also rolling out OTA updates for our devices to ensure that all our users can make the most of 5G."

During the beginning of the festive days, 5G devices garnered 45% of realme’s overall sales. The brand has sold 1 million 5G units in the last five days. As per IDC Q2 2022 report, Realme climbed to the second slot for a second time, with strong YoY growth of 24% (highest among the top five brands) in 2Q22.